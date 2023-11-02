Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

