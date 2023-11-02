Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.