FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $18.48.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Further Reading
