Escalade, Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Aegis Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Aegis cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Escalade in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Aegis has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Escalade’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Aegis also issued estimates for Escalade’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. Escalade has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Insider Activity at Escalade

In other news, Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $108,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

