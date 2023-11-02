Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $17.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $17.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $439.17 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.25 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

