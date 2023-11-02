Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First National Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.00.

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

