Scotiabank Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at C$58.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$47.17 and a 12 month high of C$74.68.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.