Brookline Capital Management Comments on Genelux Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Genelux in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09).

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Genelux Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Genelux has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In other Genelux news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares in the company, valued at $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,271 shares of company stock worth $9,061,759. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

