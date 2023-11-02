Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

