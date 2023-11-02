Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

