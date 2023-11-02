Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $203.79 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

