Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DELL opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

