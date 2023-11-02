Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

