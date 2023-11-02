Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $214.83 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $148.96 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.74.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

