Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.