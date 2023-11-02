Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Intuit by 76.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $489.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

