Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after buying an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

