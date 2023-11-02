Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

