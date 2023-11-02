Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 736 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

