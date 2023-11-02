Park Place Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 208 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $131.11 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

