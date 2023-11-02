Park Place Capital Corp Sells 350 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $216.49 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

