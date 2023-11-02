Park Place Capital Corp Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $195.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

