Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 104 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 182.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage stock opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

