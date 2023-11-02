Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia stock opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

