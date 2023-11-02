Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lessened by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

