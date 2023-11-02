Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,241,250,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

