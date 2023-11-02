Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,223,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,649 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.