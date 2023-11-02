IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $60.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

