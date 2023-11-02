Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Insider Transactions at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

