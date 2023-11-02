IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7 %

PARA stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

