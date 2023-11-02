U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 514,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,056,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,097,000 after acquiring an additional 162,004 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,652,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,795,000 after acquiring an additional 245,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.