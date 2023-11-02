Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %
HRMY stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after buying an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on HRMY
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.