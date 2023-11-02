Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

HRMY stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after buying an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

