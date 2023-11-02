Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

HRMY stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after buying an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Earnings History for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

