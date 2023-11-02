U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,275 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $11,982,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
BATS NOBL opened at $85.60 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
