U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,275 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $11,982,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $85.60 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.