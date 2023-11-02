IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,621 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

