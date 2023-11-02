GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,092,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,082,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

