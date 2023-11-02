Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,731 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Illumina by 168.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 694,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after buying an additional 435,817 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 50.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $176.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.