U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 198,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

