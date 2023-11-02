Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 3rd.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.8 %

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $522,000.00 on Thursday.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,415,014 shares of company stock worth $387,127,921.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.