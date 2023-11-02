DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $85.49 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

