Gold Resource (GORO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gold Resource to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GORO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

