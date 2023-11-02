LCX (LCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $451,547.88

LCX (LCX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. LCX has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $451,547.88 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX token operates as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. LCX, known as the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a cryptocurrency trading platform distinguished for its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance. Serving both individual and institutional investors, LCX offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing trading, custody, and asset management. A standout feature is the LCX Token, simplifying fee payments across services such as custodian solutions, crypto exchanges, and fiat-crypto-fiat transactions, enhancing user convenience. Established in 2018 by Monty C. M. Metzger, LCX is under the leadership of CEO Monty Metzger, who authored “Blockchain Banking: Shaping the Future of Money and Finance” in 2023, emphasizing their dedication to financial regulations. This combination of innovation and regulatory adherence positions LCX as a trusted platform in the crypto industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.