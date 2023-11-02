JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $95.59 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

