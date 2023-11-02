Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $65.05 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

