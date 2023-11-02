Nano Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.38 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00198476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.91 or 0.00687086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00483216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00049975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00138406 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.