Grin (GRIN) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $299,100.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00198476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.91 or 0.00687086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00483216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00049975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00138406 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

