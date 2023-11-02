Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $679,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,137,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.