U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,407 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.