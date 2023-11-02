U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.