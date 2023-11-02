U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,018 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.