U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

